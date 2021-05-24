Home

World

Fake social media profiles targeting Sikhs exposed

November 24, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: BBC]

A network of fake social media profiles of people claiming to be Sikhs, and promoting divisive narratives, has been exposed.

A new report shared exclusively with the BBC ahead of its publication on Wednesday identified 80 accounts in the network, which have now been suspended because they were fake.

The influence operation used accounts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to promote Hindu nationalism and pro-Indian government narratives.

The aim of the network appears to have been to “alter perceptions on important issues around Sikh independence, human rights and values”, according to the report’s author, Benjamin Strick.

There is no evidence linking this network directly with the Indian government, which has yet to respond to a BBC request for comment.

