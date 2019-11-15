Europe's daily deaths rise by nearly 40% compared with last week - WHO

The World Health Organization says Europe’s daily COVID deaths rose by nearly 40% compared with the previous week,

WHO spokeswoman Dr Margaret Harris says France, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and Russia accounted for the majority of cases which increased by a third.

Russia reported a daily record of 320 deaths, pushing the tally to 26,589.

There has been a sharp increase in Italy too, with 221 fatalities announced in the past 24 hours.

The total number of fatalities in Austria went above 1,000 on Tuesday.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US, India and Brazil.

It recorded another 16,550 infections on Tuesday alone and authorities have now made the wearing of face masks compulsory in all crowded places.

While infections surged in Italy too, to almost 22,000 in the past 24 hours, officials said testing had also been ramped up.