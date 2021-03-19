EU says AstraZeneca must 'catch up' on vaccine deliveries

The vaccine producer AstraZeneca must “catch up” on its promised deliveries to the EU before exporting doses elsewhere.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen says the EU leaders held a summit to discuss vaccine supplies.

“A very trying year but we should not let up now not only does the situation remain serious in many parts of Europe but we must also watch out for the variants that are spreading the B117 is by now in all member states but one.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vaccine rollouts in EU states have started sluggishly, and the bloc has blamed pharmaceutical companies – primarily AstraZeneca – for not delivering promised doses. AstraZeneca has denied that it is failing to honour its contract.

The EU has been criticised, primarily by the UK and the World Health Organization (WHO), for so-called vaccine nationalism after it introduced export controls on jabs produced within the bloc.