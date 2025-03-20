EU proposes joint defence push amid Russia fears and US worries

[Source: Reuters - High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas speaks as she presents the white paper on the future of European defence, in Brussels, Belgium]

Europe should further boost military spending, pool resources on joint defence projects and buy more European arms, according to an EU blueprint unveiled on Wednesday, driven by fears of Russia and doubts about the future of U.S. protection.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, presented the proposals in a White Paper on defence, which aims to ensure Europe has a “strong and sufficient” defence posture by 2030.

“The international order is undergoing changes of a magnitude not seen since 1945. This is a pivotal moment for European security,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters in Brussels.

Kallas said Russia’s economy was in “full war mode“, with 40% of its federal budget going to the military.

“Regardless of the ongoing negotiations for peace in Ukraine, this is a long-term investment in a long-term plan of aggression,” she declared.

Some proposed measures aim to boost the EU’s arms industry, meaning any role for companies from major weapons producers outside the bloc such as the United States, Britain and Turkey would be substantially limited.

EU countries have already begun boosting their own defences in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. They ramped up defence spending by more than 30% between 2021 and 2024.

But their efforts have acquired more urgency from U.S. President Donald Trump’s rapprochement with Russia and U.S. warnings that European security can no longer be Washington’s primary focus.

“450 million European Union citizens should not have to depend on 340 million Americans to defend ourselves against 140 million Russians, who cannot defeat 38 million Ukrainians,” European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.

“We really can do better. It’s time for us to take responsibility for the defence of Europe.”

