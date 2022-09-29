Dozens wounded in one of year’s deadliest Israeli West Bank raids

[Source: CNN]

At least four Palestinian men were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid and heavy clashes yesterday, Palestinian officials said, making it one of the deadliest days in the West Bank this year.

The Israel Defense Forces says the raid was related to an attack in Tel Aviv in April which left three people dead, and that the suspects fought back with explosives and gunfire.

This is already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2015, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

More than 35 of those killed have been in Jenin.