Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|Diligence crucial to combatting COVID|Vaccine in stock has longer expiry date|Risk of transmission in Lautoka managed|Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|ATMs are being cleaned: Banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|Food demand high in Lautoka|Drivers urged to remain focused while behind the wheel|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|
Full Coverage

World

Dozens of bodies wash up on banks of Ganges river

BBC
May 11, 2021 7:20 am

The bodies of at least 40 people have washed up on the banks of the Ganges river in northern India, officials say.

The discovery, near the border between the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, was confirmed to the BBC on Monday.

It is not clear how the bodies came to be there, but local media reports suggest they may be Covid-19 victims.

Article continues after advertisement

Some media reports say as many as 100 bodies have been found, and that their condition suggests they may have been in the river for several days.

“There is a possibility that these bodies have come out of Uttar Pradesh,” a local official, Ashok Kumar, told the BBC after questioning local residents.

He said the remains would be buried or cremated.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.