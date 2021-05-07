Dozens of bodies wash up on banks of Ganges river

The bodies of at least 40 people have washed up on the banks of the Ganges river in northern India, officials say.

The discovery, near the border between the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, was confirmed to the BBC on Monday.

It is not clear how the bodies came to be there, but local media reports suggest they may be Covid-19 victims.

Some media reports say as many as 100 bodies have been found, and that their condition suggests they may have been in the river for several days.

“There is a possibility that these bodies have come out of Uttar Pradesh,” a local official, Ashok Kumar, told the BBC after questioning local residents.

He said the remains would be buried or cremated.