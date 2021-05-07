Home

World

Dozens more bodies wash up on Ganges river bank

BBC
May 12, 2021 7:24 am

Dozens more bodies have washed up on the banks of the Ganges in northern India as the country struggles with a second Covid wave.

More than 50 bodies have been discovered in Gahmar, Uttar Pradesh over the past few days.

On Monday, at least 40 bodies were pulled from the river some 55km (34 miles) downstream from Gahmar.

How the bodies got there is unclear, but it is thought they are Covid-19 victims. Their identities are unknown.

On Tuesday, a local journalist told BBC Hindi that bodies have been washing up on embankments in the village of Gahmar for several days.

Locals claimed they had been complaining about the smell for the past few days but authorities had only taken action upon hearing the news about the bodies found downstream in the state of Bihar on Monday.

Police in Gahmar have been pulling bodies out of the river with sticks. About 25-30 heavily decomposed bodies have been pulled out and buried since midnight.

 

