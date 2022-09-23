Dozens dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria

[Photo: Aljazeera]

Dozens of people have died after a boat carrying migrants and refugees from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast.

According to the Syrian government the number of people found dead has risen to 34, while 20 survivors are being treated at a hospital.

The Syrian transport ministry cited survivors as saying the boat left from Lebanon’s northern region on Tuesday with between 120 and 150 people onboard.

The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.