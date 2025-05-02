Democrats push for US human rights review in El Salvador

[Source: Reuters]

Several U.S. Democratic senators introduced a resolution to potentially compel a State Department review of human rights issues in El Salvador.

Particularly concerning the imprisonment of men deported in recent weeks from the U.S.

The resolution calls for a review of human rights in El Salvador, focusing on conditions at a maximum-security prison where migrants deported from the U.S. are being held and potentially having an impact on future U.S. security assistance to the Central American nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The resolution, supported by Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, centers on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant who was mistakenly deported from Maryland and remains in a Salvadoran prison.

The resolution could potentially result in the termination of security assistance to El Salvador, depending on the report’s findings or if a report is not returned.

“If you think we’ll forget you violating the human rights of American citizens, you’re wrong. We will remember this forever,” Kaine said in a warning to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: “The facts are clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children. He had no business being in our country and we are proud to have deported this violent thug.”

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, Abrego Garcia’s lawyer, said in an email: “The government needs to bring him back and give him a full and fair trial. They can introduce all of this evidence, and he can respond in his own voice.”

To pass in the Republican-controlled Senate, at least some Republican lawmakers would have to side with Democrats and none have signed on as yet to the resolution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.