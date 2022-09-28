Death toll rises to 76 as crackdown intensifies - rights group

[Source: BBC]

At least 76 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces during 11 days of unrest sparked by the death of a woman in custody, activists say.

Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based organisation, accused authorities of using disproportionate force and live ammunition to suppress the dissent.

State media have put the number of dead at 41, including several security personnel, and blamed “rioters”.

Article continues after advertisement

Hundreds of people have also been arrested, 20 of them journalists.

The UN human rights office also said it was very concerned by the authorities’ violent response and urged them to respect the right to protest peacefully.