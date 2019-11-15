Home

Congress certifies Joe Biden's victory after chaotic scenes

BBC
January 8, 2021 7:11 am

The US Congress has certified Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

This is hours after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building in an attack that saw four people die.

Lawmakers resumed the session after police removed a mob that had been encouraged by President Trump as part of his attempt to overturn his defeat.

The certification clears the way for Mr Biden to be sworn in on 20 January.

In response, Mr Trump finally pledged an “orderly transition” of power.

