China’s clash with US would bring ‘unbearable disaster’

[Source: Aljazeera]

The Chinese Defence Minister has said that Beijing seeks dialogue over confrontation with the United States, warning that any conflict between the two nations would bring “unbearable disaster for the world”.

Speaking at Asia’s top security summit, the minister said the world was big enough for China and the US to grow together.

He says China and the US have different systems and are different in many other ways.

The Minister says howwever, this should not keep the two sides from seeking common ground and common interests to grow bilateral ties and deepen cooperation,” he said.

Ties between Washington and Beijing are badly strained over a range of issues, including democratically ruled Taiwan, territorial disputes in the South China Sea and US President Joe Biden’s restrictions on semiconductor chip exports.