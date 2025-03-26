China remains the top military and cyber threat to the U.S.

[ Source: Reuters ]

This is according to a report by U.S. intelligence agencies.

It said Beijing was making “steady but uneven” progress on capabilities it could use to capture Taiwan.

China has the ability to hit the U.S. with conventional weapons; compromise U.S. infrastructure through cyber-attacks; and target its assets in space.

The Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community said that Beijing also seeks to displace the U.S. as the top AI power by 2030.

