British couple freed by Afghanistan's Taliban arrive in Qatar

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, arrived in Qatar from Afghanistan into the arms of their daughter on Friday, after the British couple were freed from eight months in Taliban captivity.

Family members said they had been concerned for the health of the couple, who ran a charity in Afghanistan where they had lived for 18 years, staying on after the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

They were detained in February and freed after what an official with knowledge of the matter described as months of negotiations with the Taliban by Qatar in coordination with Britain.

As they stepped off the plane in Doha, the couple waved to waiting relatives. Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, ran toward her mother in tears, embracing her tightly.

