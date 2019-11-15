Body found as rescuers search Norway landslide

A body has been found shortly after rescuers and dog handlers began a risky ground search for 10 people missing in a hillside collapse in Norway.

Initially, it was thought too dangerous to send rescuers onto the site, after flowing mud sent homes toppling into a giant chasm in the village of Ask.

Helicopters and drones spent two days searching the scene.

But on Friday police commander Roy Alkvist said one or two houses appeared safe to enter.

Rescuers, who included a Swedish specialist team, began moving into the danger zone on Styrofoam boards. The bright orange boards were laid down on the mud in a domino-effect as rescuers tried to reach one of the wrecked homes, which are 25km (15 miles) north-east of the capital Oslo.

A missing Dalmatian dog was rescued on Thursday and police believe there is still a chance survivors could be found.

However, on Friday afternoon an air ambulance helicopter landed near the site and police said a body had been found at 14:30 (13:30GMT) without giving further details.