Bodies of migrants found in Libya mass grave

The bodies of at least 28 migrants have been recovered from a mass grave in a desert in south-east Libya, the country’s attorney general said.

The grave was discovered north of Kufra, just days after another mass grave with 19 bodies was found on a farm in the same city.

Officials found the latest grave following a raid on a human trafficking site, where authorities freed 76 migrants who had been detained and tortured, the office of the attorney general posted on Facebook.

One Libyan and two foreigners have been arrested, it added.