World

Beijing escalates tit-for-tat with Washington

| @BBCWorld
December 1, 2020 5:00 pm
[Source: BBC]

China has introduced tough new laws which restrict the export of “controlled items”.

The rules primarily focus on the export of military technologies and other products that might harm China’s national security.

The export controls are widely believed to be in response to similar actions by the US.

TikTok, Huawei and Tencent are among the casualties of Washington’s Chinese technology crackdown.

