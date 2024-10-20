Australian authorities respond to bomb scare on New Zealand flight

[Source: News18]

Australian authorities yesterday responded to a reported bomb scare on flight from New Zealand to Sydney. Police said there was no threat.

Air New Zealand flight 247 remained on the Sydney Airport tarmac with its passengers aboard for hours due to a bomb threat, news media reported.

Australian Federal Police says they had responded to an incident on board an aircraft that was en-route to the airport.

Police in a statement said that Investigations are continuing and there is no threat to the community.

Air New Zealand also said in a statement there was a “security incident” on the flight.