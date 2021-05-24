Home

Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|
Australia

Victoria records 12 new local cases

SMH
July 24, 2021 8:03 am
[Source: theguardian]

There were 12 new locally-acquired cases recorded in Victoria in the 24 hours to midnight.

All of the new cases are linked to the current outbreak and 10 of the 12 cases were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period, health authorities have reported.

Victoria now has 169 active cases.

There were nearly 40,000 tests conducted in the reporting period.

