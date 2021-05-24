Victoria records 12 new local cases

There were 12 new locally-acquired cases recorded in Victoria in the 24 hours to midnight.
All of the new cases are linked to the current outbreak and 10 of the 12 cases were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period, health authorities have reported.
Victoria now has 169 active cases.
There were nearly 40,000 tests conducted in the reporting period.
