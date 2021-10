Sydney to end COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers

Sydney will end its COVID-19 quarantine for fully vaccinated international travellers from November 1st.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said today, foreshadowing the full return of overseas travel after more than 19 months.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to only citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

The federal government’s reopening plans unveiled in July proposed abolishing caps on returning vaccinated Australians and a gradual reopening of international travel with safe countries once full vaccination rates reach 80%.

The office of Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not immediately available to comment on the New South Wales plan.

New South Wales is expected to reach 80% full vaccination levels in the adult population this weekend, while the rest of the country will take at least some weeks to reach that level.

The move to open borders comes as daily infections in New South Wales eased further to 399 from 406 on Thursday, well down from the state’s pandemic high of 1,599 in early September.

Neighbouring Victoria state reported 2,179 new locally acquired cases, the majority in Melbourne, down from a record 2,297 a day earlier.