Sydney records new community case

A new COVID-19 case has been recorded in the Sydney community.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the new locally recorded case at a press conference this afternoon.

Berejiklian said the man in his 50s got a test yesterday and received a positive result today.

She said at this stage there are no signs of community transmission and no known link to MIQ yet. Genome sequencing is underway and results are expected in the next 24 hours to establish whether there’s any link to any recent returnees.