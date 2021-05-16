Home

Australia

Sydney records new community case

NZ Herald
May 5, 2021 3:26 pm
A new community case of COVID-19 has been recorded in Sydney. [Source: NZ Herald]

A new COVID-19 case has been recorded in the Sydney community.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the new locally recorded case at a press conference this afternoon.

Berejiklian said the man in his 50s got a test yesterday and received a positive result today.

Article continues after advertisement

She said at this stage there are no signs of community transmission and no known link to MIQ yet. Genome sequencing is underway and results are expected in the next 24 hours to establish whether there’s any link to any recent returnees.

