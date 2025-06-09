PALM workers face job loss and visa uncertainty in Australia

source: abc / website

When Susan Pinu was pregnant with her daughter, she was far from her home in Solomon Islands and found herself wandering an Australian town looking for help.

It was not what she expected when she joined the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme in 2021, hoping to build a house and support her family back home with her income.

More than two years after moving to Australia and becoming a fruit picker, she was without work and carrying her daughter Angella in the New South Wales Riverina town of Leeton, having left the PALM scheme.

