NSW hits 80% target, pushes for students and tourists to return

NSW government ministers will press their federal counterparts to allow the state to open up to overseas students and tourists.

This is a matter of urgency after the state hit its much-anticipated 80 per cent double dose vaccination target on Saturday.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said “summer in NSW is looking good” as he confirmed NSW would ease restrictions on Monday to allow 20 visitors in people’s homes, the return of community sport, as well as indoor dancing and drinking while standing at pubs.

“Feels great to break this news. Huge thanks to all the nurses and vaccination hub staff at NSW Health, the GPs, the pharmacists, and each and every person who rolled up their sleeve to get us here,” Mr Perrottet tweeted. “Been a long wait but we’ve done it.

Those freedoms are for fully vaccinated people only, with the unvaccinated still blocked from participating in such activities. Masks will still be required in most indoor settings, but vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in the office.

The jab that took NSW to its 80 per cent target was delivered on Saturday and 92 per cent of people over 16 have now received at least one jab.

In an attempt to revive a state economy battered by a near four-month lockdown, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said he wanted international students and tourists back in the state “as quickly as possible”, after the federal government intervened to stop that happening.

Mr Perrottet announced on Friday that NSW would open its borders on November 1 to allow all Australians, tourists and students to enter the country – provided they were fully vaccinated.

But the decision to allow tourists and students to enter was shot down by Prime Minister Scott Morrison hours later, who said priority would be given to the approximately 40,000 Australians looking to return home.

Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said overnight from London the federal government hoped to have students, tourists and working holidaymakers freely entering Australia by Christmas.

“The priority obviously needs to be working with the Commonwealth to get the settings right, which is exactly what we will do,” Mr Kean said.

The federal government has already approved a trial that will allow 500 vaccinated students who already hold visas to return to NSW in December, but the state wants to go much further, faster.

Mr Morrison and Mr Perrottet had “robust discussions” on Friday, according to a senior government source, in the hours after the state’s surprise announcement on Friday.

Asked whether it had stretched the state’s relationship between the Commonwealth, Mr Kean said on Saturday: “We’re not going to shy away from standing up for the interests of NSW.”

NSW government sources dismissed reports Mr Perrottet had blindsided Mr Morrison with his announcement, insisting the Prime Minister’s office had been informed beforehand about the decision to open to tourists and students who have had two jabs.

They expressed surprise at Mr Morrison’s decision to push pause on the re-entry of tourists and students, just hours later, in a brief press conference on Friday afternoon.

Mr Kean said the ditching of quarantine for vaccinated travellers was about ensuring Australians stranded overseas could all come home, as well as opening borders to international students and tourists to “get our economy pumping”.

“I know the Premier has been speaking to the Prime Minister,” he said. “The Premier will be very strongly arguing the case to put NSW first, to look after our economy, and to get it open as soon as possible, as safely as possible.”

With the tertiary sector hit hard by closed borders, the University of Sydney described the return of international students as “critically important” for Australia and NSW.

“We warmly welcome the Treasurer’s comments. The faith that international students place in our universities translates into support for local jobs in retail, tourism and hospitality and our local economy,” the sandstone university said.

Mr Kean gave no indication of how many weeks after November 1 it would be before fully vaccinated international students and tourists would be permitted to enter NSW. It will be determined by the Commonwealth given it controls the issuing of visas.

NSW Vice-Chancellors’ Committee convener Professor Barney Glover said universities continued to “work closely and constructively” with both the state and federal governments on the return of international students to Australia.

NSW reported 319 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily tally in more than two months, and two deaths. Victoria reported 1993 new cases and seven deaths, including a 15-year-old girl who died with COVID and “a number of health conditions”, authorities said.

From Monday, there will be no cap on the number of vaccinated attendees at weddings and funerals, and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 vaccinated people will be allowed, among many other changes to restrictions.

In a further attempt to aid the state’s recovery, the NSW government will inject an extra $183 million into accelerating the construction of social housing.

The funding will help fast track more than 1400 new homes in western Sydney and regional areas, including Wagga Wagga and Coffs Harbour. It is in addition to $812 million recommitted in the state budget in June for its previously announced social housing stimulus package.

The government also announced $100 million in funding for skills training.