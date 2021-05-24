Military may enforce Sydney lockdown; cases tipped to rise again

NSW is bracing for another rise in COVID-19 cases today after a record rise yesterday and a state of emergency being declared.

Amid the concerning case numbers, the state’s lockdown is set to remain until mass vaccination, and the government is considering military assistance to stop the Delta strain spread.

According to a source quoted by the Daily Telegraph, troops may be brought in to guard barriers set up around Sydney as the government works to “harden the lockdown” and ensure safe travel out of “hot zones”.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday confirmed there were 136 new Covid-19 cases detected in the state and announced new restrictions.

Two local government areas in Sydney’s west will be locked out from the rest of the city.

Residents of Cumberland Shire and Blacktown will be prohibited from leaving their suburbs unless they are health or emergency workers, or are otherwise deemed “essential”.