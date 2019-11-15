Home

Australia

Masks compulsory in Australia’s second biggest city

AP News
July 23, 2020 4:02 pm

Wearing masks became compulsory in Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne on Thursday as coronavirus hot spot Victoria state reported 403 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The daily infection tally for the state was down from a record 484 posted Wednesday.

Much of the spread is blamed on sick workers who do not take time off while they wait for coronavirus test results.

Article continues after advertisement

The state government announced Thursday that workers who do not have sick leave will be eligible for a support payment of 300 Australian dollars while they await test results.

A large majority of Melbourne residents appeared to be complying with the new face covering regulation.

For the first week of the mask mandate, police will “exercise discretion” in imposing fines.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Florida adds nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases

— Brazil president still tests positive for virus

— Study: Nearly half of Spaniards gained weight during lockdown

— California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. However, California has nearly 8,000 deaths compared to New York’s 32,000.

— The mayor of Washington, D.C., will issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside the home. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the order will include possible fines for violations.

— A new poll finds very few Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, even as President Donald Trump pushes for a full reopening. The poll is from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

