Greater Sydney's COVID-19 restrictions explained

Residents across the Greater Sydney region will be subject to snap new COVID-19 restrictions after two new cases of community transmission were discovered.

From midday today – and enforceable by authorities from 5pm – the restrictions will apply for residents of Greater Sydney including Wollongong, Central Coast and the Blue Mountains.

The restrictions will be in place until 12:01am Monday 10 May.

Article continues after advertisement

NSW’s snap restrictions explained

From 5pm 6 May until 12:01am 10 May:

Visitors to households will be limited to 20 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theatres, hospitals, aged care facilities and for front-of-house hospitality staff (except in a hospitality venue when eating or drinking);

Drinking while standing up at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings with a strong recommendation that no more than 20 people should be on the dancefloor at any one time; and

Visitors to aged care facilities will be limited to two people.

NSW COVID RESTRICTIONS

Restrictions apply to Greater Sydney and are in effect from 5pm Thursday May 6 through to 12am Monday May 10

FACE MASKS

Compulsory at indoor venues including public transport, supermarkets and for hospitality workers

GATHERINGS

No more than 20 people at a home

AGED CARE

Max. two visitors per resident per day

SINGING/DANCING

No singing or dancing at indoor venues, including in places of worship and entertainment venues. Weddings exempt but health advice recommends 20 people on the dancefloor at any one time

HOSPITALITY

Must remain seated while drinking in hospitality venues