Australia's chance to shift to green energy

The COVID-19 pandemic is a “huge opportunity” to fast-track Australia’s shift towards more renewable energy, climate scientists have told the BBC.

Australia’s recent bushfires made climate change the country’s most pressing issue.

But scientists say that momentum risks being lost because of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

Instead, as Australia looks for ways to revive its economy, innovations around solar, wind and hydroelectric projects should be central, they say.

The devastating summer of blazes – driven by drought and rising temperatures – killed 33 people and destroyed about 3,000 homes. Millions of hectares of bush, forest and parks burned.