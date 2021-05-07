Home

Australia

Australia to resume India repatriation flights after backlash

| @BBCWorld
May 7, 2021 4:49 pm
[Source: BBC]

Australia will resume repatriation flights for some citizens in India after a controversial ban on arrivals from the country ends on 15 May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced criticism for failing to help citizens trapped in the COVID-ravaged nation.

The ban sparked further anger after the government said Australians seeking to fly home could face jail or fines. Mr Morrison later played down this threat.

Article continues after advertisement

On Friday, he said they would begin by bringing back “vulnerable” citizens.

About 900 Australians are registered with the government in this group. More than 9,000 Australians are in India in total.

Mr Morrison said he expects the travel ban to end on 15 May. However, his government will wait until next week to make a decision on whether to restart commercial flights from India, which is how most stranded Australians will be able to get home.

