Australia to ramp up missile production as Indo Pacific enters new missile age

[Source: Reuters]

Australia said it was boosting its missile defence capability amid “significant concerns” about China’s test of an ICBM in the South Pacific, and will bolster weapons stockpiles and exports to security partners as the region enters a new “missile age”.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said in a speech on Wednesday that Australia was increasing its missile defence and long-range strike capability, and would cooperate with security partners the United States, Japan and South Korea, to contribute to regional stability.

“Why do we need more missiles? Strategic competition between the United States and China is a primary feature of Australia’s security environment,” he told the National Press Club in Canberra.

China test fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile in September that travelled over 11,000km to land in the Pacific Ocean to Australia’s north-east.

Conroy said the Indo Pacific was on the cusp of a new missile age, where missiles are also “tools of coercion”.

“We expressed significant concern about that ballistic missile test, especially its entry into the South Pacific given the Treaty of Rarotonga that says the Pacific should be a nuclear weapons free zone,” he told reporters in response to a question.

Australia was deploying SM-6 missiles on its navy destroyer fleet to provide ballistic missile defence, he added.

Earlier this month, Australia announced a A$7 billion deal with the United States to acquire SM-2 IIIC and Raytheon (RTX.N), opens new tab SM-6 long-range missiles for its navy.