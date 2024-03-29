Australia keen to make progress on Chinese export hurdles for beef, lobsters

[Source: Reuters]

Australia is focused on removing impediments to exports to China for live lobsters and beef from some suppliers, a government official said, one day after Beijing said it would lift tariffs on Australian wine.

Australia and China, its largest trading partner, are rebuilding ties after a period of strained relations which hit a low in 2020 after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Trade spats over barley, coal and now wine have been resolved but a Chinese ban on exports of Australian live lobsters is still in place as is a ban on shipments from eight meat export establishments.