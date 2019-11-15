Australia fires: Smoke turns New Zealand skies 'eerie' yellow

Smoke from huge bushfires in Australia is drifting as far as New Zealand, 2,000km (1,200 miles) away, leading to haze and a burnt smell in the air.

Australia is grappling with a bushfire crisis fuelled by record-breaking temperatures and months of drought.

The smoke first reached New Zealand’s South Island on 31 December, turning skies a murky yellow.

Since then, the south’s famous glaciers have vanished in haze and even North Island has seen its skies turn “eerie”.

At least 18 people are confirmed to have been killed by the bushfires, which have burned vast areas of several Australian states.

Several people are still missing and conditions are expected to worsen over the coming weekend.