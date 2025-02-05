10 killed in attack at Swedish adult school, gunman among the dead

Emergency personnel and police officers work at the adult education center Campus Risbergska school after a shooting attack in Orebro, Sweden [Source: Reuters]

Around 10 people were killed in a shooting at an adult education centre on Tuesday, Swedish police said, the deadliest attack to take place in Sweden on what the prime minister said was a “painful day” for the country.

Police said the gunman was believed to be among those killed and that a search was continuing at the school for other possible victims. The gunman’s motive was not immediately known.

Forest said police believed the gunman had acted alone and that they did not currently suspect terrorism as a motive, though he cautioned that much remained unknown. He said the suspected gunman had not previously been known to police.

Police said they had opened an investigation into murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offence.

The shooting took place in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, at the Risbergska school for adults who did not complete their formal education or failed to get the grades to continue to higher education. It is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.

Kristersson later told a press conference the mass shooting was the worst in Swedish history. “It is hard to take in the full extent of what has happened today, the darkness that now lowers itself across Sweden tonight,” he said.

King Carl XVI Gustaf conveyed his condolences. “It is with deep sadness and dismay that my family and I received the news about the terrible atrocity in Orebro,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her sympathy on X, saying: “In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Sweden.”