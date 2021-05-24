Home

World

10 bodies left in front of Mexican governor's office

TVNZ
January 7, 2022 5:25 pm
Police forces work at the scene as they remove a vehicle with bodies that were left by unknown assailants in front of the Government Palace, in Zacatecas, Mexico [Source: Free Press Journal]

Assailants left 10 beaten, murdered bodies in front of the governor’s office in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas yesterday.

The bodies were crammed into a pickup truck left before dawn near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital.

Gov. David Monreal said he was starting work when he got word of the grisly discovery.

The federal Public Safety Department said a man drove the truck into the plaza, then exited the vehicle and walked away down an alley.

The department said federal agencies were sending reinforcements to Zacatecas to help in the investigation.

