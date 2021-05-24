Home

Full Coverage
Sports

Youth camp for judoka Takayawa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 12:12 pm
15-year-old Gerard Takayawa [Source: Fiji Judo Association]

Another Takayawa is starting to rise through the Judo ranks.

15-year-old Gerard Takayawa has been awarded a spot to take part in the International Judo Federation Youth Training Camp 2021 from 1st to 7th August in Leysin, Switzerland.

The Fiji Judo Association confirmed the news today. Gerard is on his first year of a three-year scholarship at the Ryutsu Keizai University Kashiwa High School in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture Japan.

According to Fiji Judo, under the umbrella of the International Judo Federation and Olympic Solidarity, Sergei Judo Camp Association organizes the 6th International Training Camp for the Cadets and Juniors.

Meanwhile, Fiji Judo will also be part of the Olympic Games as Tevita Takayawa booked his spot two weeks ago. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics started yesterday and the opening ceremony will be held tomorrow.

