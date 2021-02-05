Young Mucunabitu in Western franchise touch rugby squad

95 players have been selected to represent the western franchise at the Touch Fiji Federation competition.

Part of the squad is 14-year-old Charlotte Mucunabitu who says she’s really proud to be part of something that’s never been done before.

Mucunabitu says touch rugby runs in her family for this youngster.

“I want to be the best player even though I’m the youngest, I want to beat those who are older than me those who are more experienced, I want to try and accomplish something my grandfather did, in 2003 he coached the team that went to the Pacific Games, I want to reach that standard too.”

The western players were selected a few months ago and had their orientation in Nadi earlier this week.

Touch Fiji will also have an eastern franchise to play their western counterparts.

The franchise series will be held in March in Suva, Nadi and the third is expected to be played in Pacific Harbor.