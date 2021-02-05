Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Young Mucunabitu in Western franchise touch rugby squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 12, 2021 5:48 am
Charlotte Mucunabitu

95 players have been selected to represent the western franchise at the Touch Fiji Federation competition.

Part of the squad is 14-year-old Charlotte Mucunabitu who says she’s really proud to be part of something that’s never been done before.

Mucunabitu says touch rugby runs in her family for this youngster.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to be the best player even though I’m the youngest, I want to beat those who are older than me those who are more experienced, I want to try and accomplish something my grandfather did, in 2003 he coached the team that went to the Pacific Games, I want to reach that standard too.”

The western players were selected a few months ago and had their orientation in Nadi earlier this week.

Touch Fiji will also have an eastern franchise to play their western counterparts.

The franchise series will be held in March in Suva, Nadi and the third is expected to be played in Pacific Harbor.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.