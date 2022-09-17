Young female boxers ready to bout

Two upcoming young female boxers will fighting in the Lewis Hill Boxing Promotion next weekend.

There will be an exhibition bout between Tanzeela Raza and Laite Nanovu.

Raza comes from the famous boxing family, she’s the niece of Junior Farzan Ali and the late Joy Ali.

Article continues after advertisement

Nanovu is the daughter of renowned boxing trainer Osea Nanovu.

Boxing promoter Winston Hill says fans can expect fireworks in the fight.

“Equal experience on both sides of the ring, two fights each, very young and very authentic, very energetic and both young talents of very few words”

Raza and Nanovu will fight in a 3 by 2 minutes Exhibition Amateur Bout.

The Lewis Hill Boxing Promotion, is a unique one as there will be a combination of amateur and professional fights in the same event.

There will be six amateur fights and six professional fights including one women’s bout.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

The main bout will be between Kwadjo and Apisai Naciqa in the cruiser weight division.

The promotion will be held on the 24th of next month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.