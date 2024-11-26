Weightlifting Fiji plans to expand its reach

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder says there is a need to expand the federation, which currently has only three active clubs in the country.

Elder identified this as a key challenge despite the growing interest in the sport.

The national coach stresses the importance of establishing more clubs nationwide to support current athletes and accommodate new interests.

Article continues after advertisement



Henry Elder [File Photo]

He also highlights lack of manpower and personnel is a major hurdle.

“There’s a lot of work that is still needed to be done, we need to reach out – I think so our pool of athletes need to expand a lot more just as rugby has, if you look around and see how many clubs they have in rugby, we come nowhere near that.”

Elder says the federation aims to reach more areas in the hope of discovering and nurturing new talent.

He believes that support from the government and other stakeholders will be crucial in making their expansion plans a reality.