Weightlifting Fiji focuses on recovery after tough season

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder says his athletes have already returned to training following their campaign at the Commonwealth Championships in India, but the focus for the next few months will be on recovery and rebuilding.

After competing in seven international events this year, including trips to Peru, Australia, Samoa and India, Elder acknowledged the toll the demanding schedule has taken on both senior lifters and rising stars like Mereia Turaganivalu, Nehemiah Elder and Daniel Shaw.

“The athletes need a break from competition, but not from training.”

While the squad has resumed light sessions, the coming weeks will be dedicated to recovery, assessments, physiotherapy and rehabilitation work.

Elder adds that this period will also be used to address weaknesses and injuries so the athletes can return sharper and stronger.

The national team will take a short spell with their families before resuming full training next week, with the longer-term plan aimed at carefully managing workloads after what Elder described as a very tough year.

