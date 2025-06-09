Tokona aims for record at Mini Games

Zion Tokona [Source: Henry Nagatalevu Suguta Elder/ Facebook]

Lifter Zion Tokona is looking to break the Oceania record in the 110 kilograms’ junior category, when he represents the country to the Pacific Mini Games in weightlifting later this month.

The year-13 student of Marist Brothers High School he has been setting his sights on that record for a few months now, and he believes he has what it takes to achieve this feat.

Tokona is one of the nine lifters selected by head coach Henry Elder to represent Fiji at the Mini Games.

“My personal target for these Mini Games is just to break the Oceania record. I haven’t broken one since last year, so I’m hoping to break it here at the Pacific Mini Games.”

Tokona will also be sitting for his mid-year exams on the week they depart for the Mini Games, and he adds that juggling training and his studies has not been easy.

However, this is nothing new for the national rep, who has been representing Fiji since he was 14-years-old.

