Taletawa settling for nothing less than gold

Weightlifter Miriama Taletawa

Weightlifter Miriama Taletawa is fully focused on securing a gold medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

The final-year student at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School says she has been ramping up her training as the competition draws closer.

She adds the intensity of her preparation reflects her determination to succeed.

Taletawa has her eyes on the gold and says she won’t settle for anything less.

“I want to win gold medal, I want to achieve greater results from my lifting and also to get gold.”

She adds she has come a long way and despite weightlifting not being an easy sport she continues to take motivation from her fellow team mates.

Taletawa will compete in the 76kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

The championships will be held on the 17th to the 21st of this month.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.