Shaw prepares for championship

Daniel Shaw [Source: FASANOC/ Facebook]

Fiji national rep Daniel Shaw says balancing training with studies over the past few weeks has not been easy.

The 19-year-old is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in September.

Shaw is currently recovering from a minor injury, and will be looking to be at his best form during the championships.

He says training over the past few days has been very intense, as he will be expecting some tough competition at the championship.

“Into like high volume training, like training is still tough and we still haven’t tapered off but trainings been really good.”

Shaw also represented Fiji to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year, and is certainly an athlete to look out for in the near future.