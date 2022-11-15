Ranibogi for Olympic qualifier

Taniela Ranibogi

While the sports season is heading for a break, some athletes are continuing with preparations building up for the number of major meets next year and in 2024.

Fiji weightlifter Taniela Ranibogi is one of those athletes as he gears up for an all-important event next month.

Ranibogi who claimed bronze for Fiji in this year’s Commonwealth Games will be attending the International Weightlifting Federation Championships on December 9th.

The competition is the first qualifying tournament to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Fijian judokas Tevita and Shanice Takayawa also have overseas meets on hand with the first to be held next Saturday and Sunday in Japan.

A training camp will follow suit with both holding Olympic ranking points.