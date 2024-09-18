Qaqa to lift after six years

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji weightlifter Poama Qaqa is poised to compete in the men’s 74kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships this afternoon.

Qaqa is making a return to the sport after a six-year break.

Coach Henry Elder acknowledges the long break but emphasizes that there will be no undue pressure on Qaqa.

“He’s very experienced on international level and he is one of our bright young stars and in 2018 he took a break and we’re thankful he came back last year. So with him being part of the camp he obviously brings a lot of experience and he has shared a lot of his experiences with the athletes in terms of mentoring and he is also coaching them from the side, assisting them too. He commands a lot of respect just like Taniela (Rainibogi) and also Charlie Lolohea.”

Elder remains hopeful that Qaqa will showcase an outstanding performance and is eager to see him excel on stage.

Qaqa will be lifting alongside John Tafi from Samoa, who secured fourth place at the Commonwealth Games.

The 74kg men’s will begin at 3pm.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.