Preparations for Pacific Games on track for Shaw

Weightlifter Daniel Shaw with coach Henry Elder. [Source: Weightlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji weightlifter Daniel Shaw has been working on his weaknesses ahead of the Pacific Games.

Shaw who was been in participating in the sport for a while now is aiming to get a medal from the highly anticipated competition.

Shaw competes in the 81kg category.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am pretty sure, I have qualified but I am trying to beat my personal record and make my lifts go higher.”

The 18-year-old has diligently addressed his weaknesses identified during the Commonwealth weightlifting championship earlier this year and is working hard on improving them in the upcoming Pacific Games.

Shaw is determined to avoid returning from the competition without any achievements.

The Pacific Games is scheduled to start on November 19th.