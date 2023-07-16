Golden lift for Rainibogi

Taniela Rainibogi after receiving his medal at the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Delhi, India. [Source: Henry Elder/Facebook]

Fiji has won its first gold medal at the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Delhi, India.

Taniela Rainibogi claimed Fiji’s gold today.

Rainibogi snatched 163kg and 200kg in the clean and jerk for a new total of 263kg.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Henry Elder/Facebook]

This means Weightlifting Fiji now have a gold, silver and bronze medals at the championship.

Nehemiah Elder claimed Fiji’s first medal after settling for silver.

Miriama Taletawa managed to win a bronze medal in the Junior division of the 71kg.

Weightlifting Fiji is thankful to the Australian Government for fully funding this trip to India.