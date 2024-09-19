Elder sets new record

Nehemiah Elder

Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Elder has made history by setting a new Commonwealth Youth record in the snatch during the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, currently taking place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Marist Brothers High School student cleared an impressive 141 kg in his first attempt, breaking the previous youth record.

Elder’s remarkable performance has positioned him as a favourite to claim gold in either the youth or junior division at the championship.

Article continues after advertisement



Nehemiah Elder

His record-setting lift is a testament to his dedication and talent at such a young age, with many expecting him to achieve more success as the competition progresses.

The Commonwealth Games Weightlifting Championship continues at the Vodafone Arena, where Elder’s outstanding feat has already captured significant attention.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the championship on FBC Sports.