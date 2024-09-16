Elder levels up in Weightlifting Championship

Young weightlifter Nehemiah Elder

Young weightlifter Nehemiah Elder will be stepping it up a notch at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, which starts tomorrow in Suva.

Elder previously competed in the 81kg category but will be adding seven kilos to lift in the 89kg category.

He says it’s definitely not easy, but he has done what’s necessary to make his family and nation proud.

“My recent competition I was in the 81kg category and now I’m moving up to the 89kg and I’m feeling confident about it.”

Elder is one of the 24 athletes that will represent Fiji in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

The competition starts tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.