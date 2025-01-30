Elder focuses on mental preparation

Nemaiah Elder

Marist Brothers High School’s Nemaiah Elder will be focusing on mental preparation before he travels to Samoa with two other teammates to be part of a two-week training camp.

Elder, who was also the 2023 Young Male Athlete of the Year, believes his mental strength is just as important as his physical strength.

The 15-year-old will be travelling with teammates Taniela Rainobogi and Daniel Shaw and he says it’ll be a great opportunity.

“I’m very thankful I’m considered for the training camp in Samoa, it’ll help me a lot actually. Being there with the best in the Oceania, training amongst them, it’s going to be a great atmosphere, it’ll help me mentally and also physically. But more on the mental side because I have a great coach myself.”

The training camp follows the reopening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute, which was closed due to Covid-19 almost four years ago.

He adds that the camp with help him with his preparations for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games, which is hopes to make the national side for.