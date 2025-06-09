Elder confident of lifters capabilities

Mereia Turaganivalu and Nehemiah Elder [Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder is confident his athletes have what it takes to secure a podium finish at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this month.

Elder’s confidence is backed by a strong track record, his athletes have consistently delivered, winning medals at recent regional and international competitions.

Among the standout performers is 16-year-old lifter Nehemiah Elder, who made history last month by becoming the first Fijian to win a gold medal at any World Championship event.

He claimed the top spot at the 2025 IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru.

Nehemiah and fellow lifter Mereia Turaganivalu were also recently honored as the 2024 Best Male and Female Athletes of the Year, further solidifying their status as elite competitors.

“We’re looking to get somewhere around 11 to 12 medals, that’s what we want. Like is said on the day, anything can happen, can get more or we can get less, God willing, we’ll get what we want.”

In preparation for the Games, the team has been undergoing intense early morning max-out sessions over the past three weeks.

Coach Elder believes their dedication and performance in training are clear indicators of their potential success in Palau.

With momentum on their side, Weightlifting Fiji is aiming high, and all eyes will be on them as they take the stage later this month.

