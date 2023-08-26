Decrease in numbers in weightlifting trials

Weightlifting Fiji head coach, Henry Elder has observed a decline in athlete turnout for trials.

He highlighted this following the Pacific Games and Oceania Youth Championship trials held at the Rabuka Gym in Suva yesterday.

The Oceania Under-23 Youth Championship is set to take place in Samoa in October.

“From the past trials we had, there was a bigger number. We had a bigger number, about 30 athletes. The numbers have dropped dramatically this week and it’s because of the rugby and the netball that is going on”

Elder recognizes that these trials may have coincided with other sporting commitments that athletes are involved in.

He also acknowledges that student-athletes have school obligations to fulfil.

Elder identifies this as one of the challenges they are currently facing.